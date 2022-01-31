Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sajjad Delafrooz: Bollywood is welcoming but you have to be ready for the competition

Tiger Zinda Hai’s Sajjad Delafrooz talks about make headway in Hindi entertainment and the biggest obstacle he had to overcome
Sajjad Delafrooz
Published on Jan 31, 2022 08:23 PM IST
ByKavita Awaasthi

I work without expectation so everything seems rewarding,” says actor Sajjad Delafrooz. Known for the role of Abu Usman in Salman Khan-led Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), the actor was later seen in the OTT show, Special Ops.

Recalling his journey, he reveals he started his acting career in 2011, but faced a big problem. “I didn’t know Hindi and the dream to work in Hindi films seemed like a joke back then. I didn’t have any contacts or idea on how to go about it either. So, for seven years, I kept contacting people, did modelling and music videos in Dubai. People would advise me to give up and their words started to affect me. Then I decided to give myself a month and for 10 hours every day I would email all possible production houses.” Finally, the film Tiger Zinda Hai happened, but he had to work hard for three months before he bagged the part of the antagonist.

The actor, who wrapped up the shoot for actor Kartik Aaryan-starrer Freddy, says high competition in Bollywood was a huge obstacle for him. “Bollywood is welcoming, but you have to be ready for the challenge and competition is the biggest one. One shouldn’t think that after one project, some fame, things are sorted- no! You have to try and work hard for each role,” he says.

The actor believes that the industry keeps changing every year with regards to content or presentation. “And we have seen how the two years of the pandemic have been tough for everyone. I live alone so being strong is important. To reach your goal you have to be strong. It doesn’t mean being selfish. Many of my friends went through anxiety during the pandemic and I could help them by giving them strength and support,” says the actor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kavita Awaasthi

Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

