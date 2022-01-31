Sajjad Delafrooz: Bollywood is welcoming but you have to be ready for the competition

I work without expectation so everything seems rewarding,” says actor Sajjad Delafrooz. Known for the role of Abu Usman in Salman Khan-led Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), the actor was later seen in the OTT show, Special Ops.

Recalling his journey, he reveals he started his acting career in 2011, but faced a big problem. “I didn’t know Hindi and the dream to work in Hindi films seemed like a joke back then. I didn’t have any contacts or idea on how to go about it either. So, for seven years, I kept contacting people, did modelling and music videos in Dubai. People would advise me to give up and their words started to affect me. Then I decided to give myself a month and for 10 hours every day I would email all possible production houses.” Finally, the film Tiger Zinda Hai happened, but he had to work hard for three months before he bagged the part of the antagonist.

The actor, who wrapped up the shoot for actor Kartik Aaryan-starrer Freddy, says high competition in Bollywood was a huge obstacle for him. “Bollywood is welcoming, but you have to be ready for the challenge and competition is the biggest one. One shouldn’t think that after one project, some fame, things are sorted- no! You have to try and work hard for each role,” he says.

The actor believes that the industry keeps changing every year with regards to content or presentation. “And we have seen how the two years of the pandemic have been tough for everyone. I live alone so being strong is important. To reach your goal you have to be strong. It doesn’t mean being selfish. Many of my friends went through anxiety during the pandemic and I could help them by giving them strength and support,” says the actor.

