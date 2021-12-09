Salman Khan flies out of Mumbai but not for Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding. Here’s where he’s headed

Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his team in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor was boarding a private flight but not for Katrina Kaif's wedding in Jaipur. The actor was instead headed to Saudi Arabia for his Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded concert in Riyadh.

The actor was had previously revealed that the concert will take place in Riyadh on December 10. Along with Salman Khan, actors Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan and Aayush Sharma were also spotted at the airport travelling for the tour.

Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma and Shilpa Shetty headed for Da-Bangg tour. (Varinder Chawla)

Others participating in the tour are Salman's Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul. Jacqueline Fernandez's name was also included in the star-studded list of actors participating in the tour. However, she was reportedly stopped at Mumbai international airport earlier this week in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating.

Meanwhile, Salman has not spoken about Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal yet. The actor, who was reported to have dated Katrina for a few years during her initial days in the industry, continues to be good friends with her. Salman and Katrina even shot a film together – Tiger 3 – recently before she got busy with her wedding preps.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan told India Today previously that she has not received an invite for Katrina's wedding. “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding,” Arpita had said.

Katrina and Vicky picked the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan as their wedding venue. The couple touched down in Rajasthan earlier this week. It has been reported that the couple has invited a total of 120 guests for the intimate wedding celebrations.

While the preparation and ceremonies have been kept away from the media glare, paparazzi present outside the wedding venue spotted a few guests hanging out in the balconies of the resort.