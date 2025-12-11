Mumbai, Actor Chitrangada Singh, who will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film "Battle of Galwan", praised the superstar and said working with him has been a great experience. Salman Khan improvised a lot, tried to do my best: Chitrangada Singh on 'Battle of Galwan'

The much-anticipated is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of "Shootout at Lokhandwala" fame.

"An actor can only do, what is written in the script, and as actors you have to add something. Luckily, with Salman, there is a lot of improvising, he likes to improvise on set, so a lot of moments and things are improviesd. Salman is a very big name and I am trying to do my best," Singh told PTI in an interview.

Without divulging details about her role, Singh said as an actor, it's her responsibility to shine through even in a supporting part.

"Being an emotional anchor in any action, or any such film is very very important. So, all that is written already in the script. Besides, if you do a good job, even if it is a five minute role, you will always be remembered, and that matters," the actor said when asked about the length of her role in the film.

Singh said "Battle of Galwan" is an important film and she is blessed to be part of it.

"I come from an army background so it is very important, and it is an important film," the actor, who is awaiting the release of the Netflix film, "Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders", said.

In an interview with PTI earlier this year, Khan said "Battle of Galwan" is one of the most physically demanding films he's ever taken on in his career.

"It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now . Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," Khan said.

The film is likely to arrive in theatres in January 2026.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.