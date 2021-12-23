Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Salman Khan's parents Salim Khan and Salma smile as they get together with Bina Kak, she shares pics of 'grand couple'

Salim Khan and his wife Salma Khan spent time with Bina Kak. Check out their get together pictures here.
Salim Khan with Salma Khan and Bina Kak.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 12:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Salman Khan's parents, screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife Salma Khan, got together with Bina Kak at her home. Taking to Instagram, Bina shared pictures with the couple.

In the first picture, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan sat at a dinner table as Bina put her arm around him. The duo smiled for the camera. Sharing the photo, Bina captioned it, "So good to be here. So much to learn from Salim saab, can spend hours listening to his jokes, stories, anecdotes, terrific wit. God bless him."

In another picture, Salma joined the duo as they posed for the lens. Along with the photo, Bina wrote, "I look up to this grand couple... love them both Salim n Salma Khan..." In the pictures, Salim wore a striped shirt, Salma opted for a dark blue suit and Bina sported a beige ensemble.

Bina, who shares a close bond with Salman Khan's family, often shares posts on Instagram, featuring Salman, Sohail and others. Earlier this week, on Sohail's 51st birthday she had shared a post wishing him. She had captioned the post, "Happy birthday Sohail… lots of love and blessings @nirvankhan15."

In March this year, she had shared photos with Salman of their previous safari ride. Sharing pictures, she had written, "Out on a safari..@chhotamahal @beingsalmankhan @beingshera @amritakak @ankurkak @barabungalow from the archives."

She had also re-shared a post in which Salman was seen playing with children. "Children @Umang love their bhai.. God bless you. And thank you Salman for bringing so much happiness and cheer on their faces.. Giving them these moments of happiness and making them feel they are normal," she had captioned the post.

In 2019, Bina had tied rakhi to Salman as they celebrated Raksha Bandhan together in Jaipur. She had shared pictures on her Instagram. They also featured in several movies together including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008).

