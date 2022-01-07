Salman Khan shares pic with a horse, fans tell him to be careful after snakebite episode: ‘Kaat lega’

On Friday, actor Salman Khan posted a picture of himself with a horse. The picture comes around two weeks after he got bitten by a snake.

Sharing a picture with his horse, Salman wrote, “Horse’s mouth." In the picture, Salman was seen holding the animal close to him.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif liked the picture. Television actors Arjun Bijlani and Yuvika Chaudhary dropped hearts emojis in the comments section.

Many fans also reacted to the photo. One fan commented, “Bechara horse soch rha hai aaj to tiger ne daboch liya (Poor horse must be thinking that he got snatched by a tiger)." Another one said, “Bhai jyada pyar mat Karo kaat lega (Brother don't love him so much, he will bite you).” While one said, “Dono hi horse he ek jamin par bhag tha he or ek box office par we love you Salman Khan (Both of them are horses, one runs on the trackfield and the other one on the box office, we love you Salman Khan).”

One female fan even called the horse “lucky” for getting a hug from Salman. She wrote, “So lucky horse jo hug kar raha hai yaha kitani ladakiya hai jo aapko hug karana chhahti hai (The horse is so lucky that it is hugging you. There are so many girls out there who want to hug you)."

On December 25, Salman was admitted to a hospital after he got bitten by the snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor got discharged from the hospital on December 26.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Salman narrated the incident saying, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."

