Salman Khan sings Lata Mangeshkar's Lag Ja Gale as he remembers the late singer, fans ask 'Bhai are you crying?' Watch

Salman Khan remembers late singer Lata Mangeshkar in a new video. The veteran singer died on February 6.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 08:52 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Salman Khan remembered late singer Lata Mangeshkar by singing her classic song Lag Ja Gale, in a new Instagram video. Lata died of multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital on February 6.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Never has been, never will be anyone like you Lataji.” In the 1-minute-and-15-second-long video, Salman can be heard singing the song Lag Ja Gale from the film Woh Kaun Thi.

One fan commented to the video, “Bhai kya khoob gaya hai (Brother you sung so well).” Another one said, “Until the very last minutes of world exists, Lata ji's songs shall be soared . Forever a legend.” A fan commented with the lyrics of the song, “Shayad phir iss janam mein, mulaqat ho na ho (we may or may not meet in this lifetime).” One concerned fan asked, “Bhai are you crying?”

Lata died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was hospitalised in January after contracting Covid-19. Several celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan among others paid their last respects to the iconic singer at Shivaji Park. 

On Thursday, Lata's family members visited Nashik and immersed her ashes in the sacred Pavitra Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari River.

Read More: Kangana Ranaut ‘can't hold back her tears’ as she remembers Lata Mangeshkar: 'India's most beautiful voice is gone'

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages. Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon, Babul Pyare, Lag Ja Gale Se Phir among others are some of her iconic songs. She is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

lata mangeshkar salman khan
