Samantha Lockwood: Hollywood is not coming up with enough original content these days

What is a Hollywood star doing in Mumbai? Actor Samantha Lockwood’s recent visit had many people asking the same question. Turns out, she has her eyes set on doing Bollywood projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After being a part of English films such as Return Of The Outlaws (2007) and Shoot The Hero (2010), she feels that India is the place to be in now, with the kind of content that filmmakers are coming up with. “There are a lot of remakes and franchises in Hollywood now. The shows, makers are basically remixing them, they take the title, take a new cast or the same, what’s the difference? In crime shows, there’s a victim, they solve the crime, same formula in every episode. Even people back home are not that into it. Hollywood is not coming up with enough original content these days,” she says.

She has already done her homework and since landing in the city, visited the offices of production houses for films and web shows. The actor reveals that she is delighted with the response.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So far everybody is happy to hear that I am keen. For them, they like to know they have access to a person like me, casting me for some show or series. They are happy to know I am around, taking interest in spending time here. This trip was all about making connections,” says Lockwood, who is the daughter of actors, Gary Lockwood and Denise DuBarry, herself.

The 39-year-old is familiar with Bollywood films and has watched quite a few as well. When asked to name some of the projects and stars she is familiar with, she recalls them with a laugh, “I liked Mohenjo Daro (2016), starring Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde. Then Salman Khan’s Sultan (2016). I loved Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). I also like the one where they shot in Spain with Katrina Kaif and Hrithik… I always get the name wrong, but Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}