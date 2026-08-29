Samay Raina addresses India’s Got Latent 2 criticism, responds to ‘filtered’ tag: ‘It’s just not the same anymore’

Samay Raina dropped the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 on Friday. At the end of the episode, Samay teased the upcoming episode and revealed who could be part of the panel. The comedian also addressed the criticism he has been receiving over Season 2, with some viewers claiming that the show has become more filtered and is not as unfiltered and unabashed as the previous season.

‘It’s just not the same anymore’

Samay Raina addresses criticism around India’s Got Latent 2.

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Towards the end of the fifth episode of India’s Got Latent 2, which was released on Friday, Samay teased the next episode as the screen read, “Next episode for the OG Latent fans.” The comedian also attached a clip from the upcoming episode.

In the clip, Samay is seen on the Latent stage speaking to the audience. He said, “I started Latent again after so much difficulties. Toh maine thoda halka haath rakha shuru shuru ke 2-3 episode main. Haina? Toh log keh rahe hain, ‘Voh baat nahi nahi rahi (So, I took it a bit easy in the first two or three episodes, you know? And now people are saying, It’s just not the same anymore)."

The clip then shows Samay welcoming Rakhi Sawant. He said, "Make some noise for Rakhi Sawant," as the crowd erupted in applause. A woman then walked towards the stage while hiding her face with a mask.

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When Ashish Chanchlani defended Samay

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani defended Samay’s show against claims that the latest season had been filtered. After the first episode, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, surfaced online, some viewers questioned the show's toned-down version. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani defended Samay’s show against claims that the latest season had been filtered. After the first episode, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, surfaced online, some viewers questioned the show's toned-down version. {{/usCountry}}

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He took to social media and wrote, “For people saying Latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and shit… Just remember we had to fight a year-long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesn’t repeat itself. It was almost an uncertainty that this show will come back."

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“But somehow @maisamayhoon made sure he brings it back for y’all. He has fought countless battles behind the scenes. It was an uphill, almost impossible pipe dream for S2 to even exist. Kabhi kabhi kuch cheeze karni padti hai… So please support karo usko aur enjoy karo," he concluded.

About India’s Got Latent Season 1 controversy

India’s Got Latent Season 1 was embroiled in controversy following public backlash, police complaints and FIRs against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and other panelists. The controversy erupted after a controversial remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia on the show went viral.

Following the backlash, Samay deleted all Season 1 episodes from his YouTube channel. The show later returned with its second season after a year's break.