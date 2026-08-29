Samay Raina addresses India’s Got Latent 2 criticism, responds to ‘filtered’ tag: ‘It’s just not the same anymore’

Samay Raina dropped the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 on Friday. At the end of the episode, Samay teased the upcoming episode and revealed who could be part of the panel. The comedian also addressed the criticism he has been receiving over Season 2, with some viewers claiming that the show has become more filtered and is not as unfiltered and unabashed as the previous season. Samay Raina addresses criticism around India’s Got Latent 2.

‘It’s just not the same anymore’ Towards the end of the fifth episode of India’s Got Latent 2, which was released on Friday, Samay teased the next episode as the screen read, “Next episode for the OG Latent fans.” The comedian also attached a clip from the upcoming episode.

In the clip, Samay is seen on the Latent stage speaking to the audience. He said, “I started Latent again after so much difficulties. Toh maine thoda halka haath rakha shuru shuru ke 2-3 episode main. Haina? Toh log keh rahe hain, ‘Voh baat nahi nahi rahi (So, I took it a bit easy in the first two or three episodes, you know? And now people are saying, It’s just not the same anymore)."

The clip then shows Samay welcoming Rakhi Sawant. He said, "Make some noise for Rakhi Sawant," as the crowd erupted in applause. A woman then walked towards the stage while hiding her face with a mask.