Sanya Malhotra rushes to help paparazzo who fell down, asks ‘lagi toh nahi apko?’; fans call her ‘down to earth’. Watch

Sanya Malhotra helped a paparazzo get back up on his feet after he slipped and fell down on the pavement while trying to click photos of the actor. A video shared on Instagram shows a concerned Sanya repeatedly asking if he's okay.

In the video, Sanya could be seen rushing to help the cameraperson saying "Arre arre," as he got disbalanced and hit the pavement. “Lagi toh nahi na sir aapko? (You aren't hurt, I hope?")” she asked him, adding: “Araam se. Pehle paer dekho apna (Relax and please check if you are hurt).”

When one of the other cameramen present there told Sanya that she didn't stop walking and hence the paparazzo tripped and fell, she apologised and said: “Sorry.” Before taking off in her car, she asked again: “Thik ho na aap? (You are okay, right?)”

In the comments section of the Instagram post, fans praised Sanya for her gesture. “She was so concerned about him,” wrote a fan while another wrote: “She's a really caring person.” One more fan added: “She is really down to earth," while another one wrote: “Good gesture.”

In December, Sara Ali Khan had pulled up a security personnel for pushing a cameraman at a promotional event of her film Atrangi Re. While exiting the event, she noticed a paparazzo fell down as the security persons around her were trying to make way for her. "Don’t do this. Don’t push anyone, it’s okay,” said Sara, while also apologising. “I’m sorry,” she said.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan pulls up her security guard for pushing paparazzo, apologises: 'Dhakka mat dijiye'. Watch

Sanya will co-star with Vicky in Sam Bahadur. Her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh is also part of the movie. Sanya was last seen in Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, in which she worked with Abhimanyu Dasani. Her filmography includes the blockbuster Dangal, and also Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Ludo and Pagglait.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON