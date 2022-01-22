Sayani Gupta: Pay parity in the industry extremely hierarchical

For the longest time, actors have been speaking out about gender equality as well as parity. But many believe that not much has changed in the entertainment industry. Actor Sayani Gupta, who has always been vocal, hopes for a fair pay structure for all.

“There have been conversations which have happened in terms of gender equality as well as parity. I don’t think it’s really there in practice. And pay parity is not just between genders,” Gupta tells us.

She continues, “Pay parity is very lopsided across. It is extremely hierarchical and very problematic. Actors don’t get paid as much as they should. I am not talking about stars, who get paid for everything… They are always trying to cut costs when it comes to paying actors. Writers don’t get paid as much as they should, and it is not about the five biggest writers of the industry”.

There is no denying that the fee structure of the industry is skewed, and the Four More Shots Please! actor asserts that it is “in terms of class”.

“A film set is very hierarchical, right with a kind of pyramid structure, where it becomes lopsided when it comes to the fee structures. So, I really hope that in our lifetime, we are able to see a more fair pay structure,” mentions the actor.

After starting her journey in the industry in 2010, Gupta has explored varied stories and characters, which also shines bright in her project report of last year, which had names like Pagglait, Kaali Peeli Tales and Inside Edge season 3.

Opening up about it, the 36-year-old shares, “In the middle of last year, I did start feeling extremely uninspired, just generally with the quality of work around, what one wants to do. And suddenly, in the last couple of months, it has been very exciting workwise… The lineup is good this year, touchwood. But that doesn’t mean I am satisfied as an artist”.

After spending two decades in the industry, she wants to be undeniable. “I am not coming from a point of pomposity or ego. In the past, when I used to audition, I was told ‘it was good, but it didn’t work out’. I don’t understand why. I want to be at a stage where, if I give an audition for anything, and I am good at it, then nobody else is able to deny me the opportunity,” she concludes.