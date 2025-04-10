‘Shah Rukh Khan made the song, he made the film’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya takes another salty dig at the superstar

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was once called the voice of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. However the duo have reportedly been at loggerheads for sometime now. In a fresh interview, Abhijeet has now opened about his 'awkward' relationship with the star. Abhijeet Bhattacharya sang for a number of films in the 90s that starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Abhijeet has collaborated with Shah Rukh on hit songs including Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein, Wada Raha Sanam, Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishaare, Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai, Baadshah O Baadshah and Woh Ladki Jo Saab Se among others.

In an interview with ANI, the singer was asked about his ‘awkward’ relationship with Shah Rukh. Abhijeet without missing a beat said, "We're like twins, I mean, it seems that way with the voice. Now I realize that all these songs aren't mine. Shah Rukh sang this song, Shah Rukh wrote this song, Shah Rukh composed the music, Shah Rukh made the film, Shah Rukh is the cinematographer. Everything is Shah Rukh. What can I do? People tell me it's Shah Rukh's song, and then I realize, oh, right, it's not mine. Sab kuch woh hi hai toh bhai main kya karun (He is everything, so what am I)?"

Abhijeet's claims on Shah Rukh's Chalte Chalte

Further, in the conversation he discussed about songs of Chalte Chalte like Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishaare where his voice was in total sync with actor's expressions. Abhijeet remarked, "Chalte Chalte film average hi thi, gaane hit the, sirf gaane hi hit the, par ab kya kar sakte hain. (Chalte Chalte was an average film, only the songs were hit, but what can be done)"

Abhijeet Bhattacharya's career

Abhijeet is a renowned Indian playback singer known for his silken voice and versatility. He has sung over 1000 songs in Bollywood and other regional languages. Abhijeet has also won several awards, including Filmfare Awards and Zee Cine Awards.