Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares unseen pic of AbRam Khan chilling with Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi. See here

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan was spotted in a picture shared by the actor's manager. Check it out here.
Roohi and Yash Johar with AbRam Khan in a picture with their friends.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 06:24 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram on Thursday to share an unseen picture of the actor's youngest son, AbRam. The photo also included filmmaker Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi Johar, Pooja's daughter Reyna and Kaajal Anand, who celebrates her birthday on Thursday.

Pooja wished Kaajal on her birthday with the picture. “Happy birthday Putlu, lot's of love,” she wrote. In the photo, Kaajal seemed to be sitting on a chair with the kids all piled up on her. Everyone looked at the camera and flashed big smiles.

Pooja Dadlani's post.
Shah Rukh and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan have three kids together. The oldest is son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan falls in the middle. AbRam is the youngest at eight-years-old and was born via surrogacy. 

The family went through a difficult phase last year when Aryan was arrested in connection to a drugs case. The Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave party aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, from where Aryan was arrested with multiple others. He spent around three weeks in jail before he was let out on bail. Pooja Dadlani was also summoned by the police a few times in the case for questioning.

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018’s Zero. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He will reportedly be seen next with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. However, no one from the team has officially confirmed the project.

Karan Johar's twins were also born via surrogacy in 2018. He is currently working on his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead with Alia Bhatt. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also part of the movie.

