Shah Rukh Khan's old video talking about writing journal for daughter Suhana Khan resurfaces, fans react

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father who shared his words of wisdom for his daughter, Suhana Khan, in a journal. He has been writing the journal since 2014. Recently Suhana dropped a glimpse of his entry book on social media and called it her inspiration. Hours after the reveal, a throwback video of Shah Rukh talking about the same journal in an old interview started doing rounds on the internet. Also read: Suhana Khan shares pics of acting journal gifted by dad Shah Rukh Khan, he leaves her a sweet comment

The video dates back to Shah Rukh's guest appearance on Anupam Kher's show. In the episode, he had opened up about writing a special diary for Suhana Khan. He had said, “I really want my daughter to be an actor. So I have decided that no one else listens to me, my daughter is young. So as a sign of respect she might read the book which I am writing for her. Whenever something comes in my heart about acting I write it down."

Anupam Kher went on to confirm with Shah Rukh if the book is for Suhana only. “Yes, only for her,” he asserted. “I am writing my personal experiences in short 3-4 lines. I feel like writing it for her because I need to tell someone how I act. When I try to talk about it to my co-stars, they avoid that (conversation). So I want my daughter to read that book and learn from it,” he also added.

To Suhana... on Acting... by Papa 💞@iamsrk Papa has been writing it since 2014, his heartfelt advice & practical experiences for his little girl 🤌🏼



Heart is so filled to the full brim & eyes are so moist seeing this precious sight 😭💖#SuhanaKhanpic.twitter.com/7jsU8m3Gmd — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) December 20, 2022

Going by the pictures shared by Suhana, the first page of the diary read, “This journal belongs to Suhana Khan, by Papa.” “On acting,” read the title of a blank page from the journal.

Sharing the photos, Suhana captioned them, “Tuesday Inspiration." Shah Rukh commented, “Everything I don’t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one.”

Suhana will mark her Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, The Archies. It also stars Agastya Nanda who is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and great-grandson of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor, the youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, will also be a part of the film. The Archies will release on Netflix next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON