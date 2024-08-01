 Shah Rukh Khan wears sunglasses as he attends Siddharth Anand's birthday bash in Mumbai amid eye surgery rumours. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan wears sunglasses as he attends Siddharth Anand's birthday bash in Mumbai amid eye surgery rumours. Watch

ByDevansh Sharma
Aug 01, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan is undergoing an eye surgery in the US. However, the actor dispelled those rumours when he was clicked in Mumbai.

Over the past couple of days, several reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan has flown to the US for an eye surgery. However, the actor dispelled those rumours when he was clicked in Mumbai on Wednesday night, attending his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's birthday bash at a Bandra restaurant. (Also Read: 5 times celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Balakrishna, Kareena Kapoor were rude to fans wanting selfies. Watch)

Shah Rukh Khan clicked in Mumbai amid eye surgery rumours
Shah Rukh Khan clicked in Mumbai amid eye surgery rumours

Shah Rukh in Mumbai

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Shah Rukh entering a Bandra restaurant from its backdoor. Escorted by heavy security and accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, he was dressed in a black t-shirt, matching jacket, and blue denims. His hair was tied behind his head in a ponytail and he shielded his eyes with dark sunglasses. A few hours later, Shah Rukh was also seen exiting the restaurant. He just wore the black tee and held the jacket in his hand on his way out. He sat into his white SUV which then sped off.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shah Rukh also attended BCCI's meeting with Indian Premier League stakeholders. The Kolkata Knight Riders owner even reportedly had a heated argument with Ness Wadia, co-owner of Punjab Kings XI and ex boyfriend of Shah Rukh's Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara co-star Preity Zinta.

When Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai

Last month, after attending a couple of wedding ceremonies of Annat Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Shah Rukh and his family had left for London, where they have been spending weeks as part of pre-production for his next film, King, in which he will share screen space with daughter Suhana Khan.

However, Shah Rukh, wife Gauri Khan, and Suhana rushed to Mumbai when they learnt his longtime collaborator and friend, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan lost her mother. They visited Farah's residence, and Shah Rukh was seen hugging and consoling Farah as she saw them off to their car.

Shah Rukh's next King will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It's co-produced by his banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film will also star Abhishek Bachchan as the chief antagonist.

Shah Rukh Khan wears sunglasses as he attends Siddharth Anand's birthday bash in Mumbai amid eye surgery rumours. Watch
