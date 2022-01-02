Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shahid Kapoor hilariously explains to Mira Rajput why Instagram filters don't work on him: 'I have a perfect face'
Shahid Kapoor hilariously explains to Mira Rajput why Instagram filters don’t work on him: 'I have a perfect face’

In a recent video posted by Mira Rajput Kapoor, husband Shahid Kapoor can be seen joking about his ‘perfect’ facial features.
Shahid Kapoor jokes with wife Mira that he has a ‘perfect face’
Published on Jan 02, 2022 04:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In her recent Instagram post, Mira Rajput Kapoor seems to be flummoxed why a certain filter doesn’t seem to be having any effect on husband Shahid Kapoor. To her annoyance, Shahid quips in response that it doesn’t because he already has ‘a perfect face’.

Mira posted an Instagram reel from her account on Sunday afternoon where she tries a certain Instagram filter first on Shahid’s face and then on herself. In the video, while the filter seemingly has no effect on Shahid, the change is apparent on Mira’s face. An annoyed Mira then asks, “Why isn’t it happening to you?” In response, Shahid smiles and says, “It is. I have a perfect face.”

Mira captioned the reel, “Why doesn’t the filter work on @shahidkapoor?!?! I look ridiculously different,” and added a caption #filterfun. Fans were quick to get behind Shahid’s assertion with many agreeing with him that he looks perfect. “Bossman no need any filter,” commented one fan, while another added, “Coz he is born handsome”. Several comments even floated the hashtag ‘No filter needed’ in support of Shahid’s claim.

Mira and Shahid had pretty low-key New Year celebrations this time. In a picture posted by Mira on social media, the two were seen cuddled up in ‘pyjamas and fuzzy socks’. Shahid’s latest film Jersey was to release in theatres on New Year’s Eve. But given the rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the makers decided to postpone it. No new release date has been announced by the makers so far. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Also read: Mira Rajput cuddles up to Shahid Kapoor as they celebrate New Year in ‘pyjamas, fuzzy socks’. See photo

Meanwhile, Shahid will make his also make his digital debut this year with an Amazon Prime series directed by Raj and DK.

