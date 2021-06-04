Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput says she likes her 'real lips'; no Instagram filters for her. See pics here
Mira Rajput poses for a selfie on Instagram.
Mira Rajput poses for a selfie on Instagram.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput says she likes her 'real lips'; no Instagram filters for her. See pics here

  • Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has said in no uncertain terms that she likes her 'real lips'. Check out her new Instagram selfies.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:12 AM IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, on Thursday shared a couple of selfies on Instagram Stories, stating that she is satisfied with her 'real lips' and suggesting that she isn't interested in using any feature-enhancing filters.

"I like my real lips thanks," she wrote on her first post, and followed it up with another, to which she added a red lips sticker.

Mira posts frequently on Instagram, where she has accumulated over 2.6 million followers. Her posts range from wellness tips to insights into her family life with Shahid and their two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain.

Mira Rajput posted two selfies on Instagram.


Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015, and she said in an interview last year that she doesn't think of herself as a member of a film family. "I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life," she told a leading daily.

Mira recently praised Supriya Pathak, the wife of her father-in-law Pankaj Kapur, for preparing a Gujarati thali. Mira wrote on Instagram Stories, “Not-a-Khichdi by Hansa. Saras Gujju thali, Supriya ben.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor’s stepmom Supriya Pathak turns chef, Mira Rajput posts pic of ‘not-a-Khichdi by Hansa’

Shahid's last release was his biggest solo hit ever -- the polarising Kabir Singh. He has since completed filming Jersey, a sports drama about a cricketer who comes out of retirement for one last hoorah. Shahid will also make his streaming debut in a series from The Family Man creators Raj and DK.

