Shanaya Kapoor looks stunning as she poses in a monokini, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, shared some new monochrome photos of hers. She looked stunning wearing a plain black monokini.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor paired up her monokini with a long chequered coat

Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor on Wednesday dropped two new black and white pictures on Instagram. She looked stunning in a plain black monokini.

Shanaya paired it up with a long chequered coat and left her hair open. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, "Can’t explain, but I’ll find a song that can" followed by several emojis.

Reacting to her pictures, Navya Naveli Nanda, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, commented, "oh" to which Shanaya replied with "honey" followed by emojis. Her cousin, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor called her a "superstar" in the comments and she wrote "love you!!". Her mother Maheep too was all hearts.

Shanaya often shares stunning pictures and videos of her belly dancing. Recently, she shared a video of her belly dance session with her instructor, Sanjana Muthreja. Working on her floor work, a graceful Shanaya tried out shimmy, undulations, lifts and drops as well as several other belly dance techniques. She danced to Beyonce and Shakira's Beautiful Liar.

Sharing the video, Shanaya wrote, "Floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me Sanjana Muthreja."

Shanaya is set to make her debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

In March, Shanaya announced her debut sharing a post on Instagram, captioning, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!"

She started her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor as the protagonist. She also made cameo appearances in Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya came into the limelight after debuting at the 2019 Le Bal in Paris.

