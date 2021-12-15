Shanaya Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive after mom Maheep, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora; says her symptoms are mild

Shanaya Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19, she announced on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. Her diagnosis comes days after her mother, Maheep Kapoor, got Covid-19 after attending a dinner at Karan Johar’s house.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone,” she wrote.

Shanaya Kapoor shared the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram Stories.

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan, who attended the gathering at Karan’s house, have also tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker and his family, however, did not contract the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Karan wrote, “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RT-PCR tests and with the grace of God, we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them.”

Karan also slammed the media coverage surrounding the gathering at his house and wrote, “To some members of the media, I would like (to) clarify that an eight people intimate gathering is not a ‘party’ and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of Covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all.”

Earlier this week, Kareena’s spokesperson denied allegations that she flouted Covid-19 norms and called her a ‘responsible citizen’. The statement came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Kareena and Amrita ‘had violated Covid norms and attended several parties’.