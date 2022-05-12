Sharmila Tagore reveals what it would take for her to appear with with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on screen

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is all set to make her comeback in the upcoming film Gulmohar. The film will be her official OTT debut. While she will be bringing back her magic on the screen after 11 years, fans can't wait to see her sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor and son Saif Ali Khan. In a recent interaction, the veteran actor talked about what it would take for the three of them to collaborate on screen. (Read also: Kareena Kapoor shares pic from Kalimpong's stunning mountains, starts shooting for Netflix's Devotion of Suspect X)

Kareena tied the knot with Sharmila's son, actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 after dating for many years. The couple is blessed with two sons, Jehangir and Taimur. While Kareena and Sharmila have starred together in a chat show, they are yet to share a screen space in a film.

Talking about future plans of collaborating with Kareena, Sharmila told ETimes that nobody can force things as it has to happen on their own. She said, "You know the audience is very wild. They want to see a good film at the end of the day. If the collaboration happens organically then that’s a good thing, but nobody can force these things."

"Kareena is working on a lovely film. I’m very happy about that because this is the first shoot happening after the lockdown and Saif has just finished another film. So, we are all a family of working actors, and we all enjoy our work. I did this and I enjoyed it. Now let’s see how it’ll be and we will take it from there," she added.

Kareena shares a close bond with Sharmila and has always been vocal about it. Earlier, she revealed in her Pregnancy Bible book, "My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON