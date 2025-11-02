Shashi Tharoor writes thesis on Shah Rukh Khan ageing in reverse on his 60th birthday: ‘Keep defying biology’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on November 2, and wishes poured in for the actor from fans and celebrities alike. Politician Shashi Tharoor couldn’t believe that Shah Rukh had turned 60, writing a thesis on X (formerly Twitter) about why he thinks the star is ageing in reverse. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Fans from around the world gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat on his 60th birthday. Watch) Shashi Tharoor believes Shah Rukh Khan is playing the Bollywood version of Benjamin Button.

Shashi Tharoor thinks Shah Rukh Khan is Benjamin Button

Calling Shah Rukh the ‘ultimate King of Bollywood’, Tharoor expressed scepticism about the actor turning 60, saying it’s ‘deeply suspicious’. He joked that an independent team of ‘fact-checkers and forensic detectives’ investigated it and concluded that there was no “discernible visual evidence – specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger.”

He then floated a theory about how Shah Rukh was starring in a real-life, decades-long adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and ageing in reverse. Tharoor added, “Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away.”

Tharoor also claimed that by the time Shah Rukh hits 70, he will be ‘auditioning for teenage roles’, adding, “ Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star.” He rounded off with, “Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come.”

For the uninitiated, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a 1922 short story by F Scott Fitzgerald. It was adapted into a film by David Fincher in 2008, starring Brad Pitt. It tells the story of a man who is born looking old and ages in reverse.

Upcoming work

On Shah Rukh’s birthday, the title of his upcoming film was officially announced as King. Siddharth Anand directs the film, which also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The title reveal saw the actor sport grey hair and hack his way through enemies. Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan and Jawan.