Shefali Jariwala on her recent US visit amid rising Covid cases: I feared I would get stuck there

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases around the world, Shefali Jariwala had to travel to the United States for work. While the trip was a success in terms of completion of her work commitments, the actor admits that the whole experience was rather unsettling.

“It was a scary experience but we got to do what we got to do. I was in New York which is the epicentre of Covid-19 and everyone I knew was sick. I had a professional commitment which was announced many months ago…But the numbers have been going up at an exponential rate and while I was there I thought that if there would be a lockdown situation and flights would get cancelled, then I feared I would be stuck in the US. Thankfully, it turned out fine,” she tells us.

The 39-year-old says that she felt even more vulnerable because she has dodged the virus for the past two years. “I haven’t got Covid-19 yet, not that I know of. So it becomes even more scary and you are so vulnerable especially when you travel,” Jariwala notes.

The actor further reveals that she decided to take advantage of the situation by getting her booster shot while in the US. “It was available there and I took it. I think more than shopping and sightseeing, our agendas have changed so much amid the pandemic. Of course it was professional commitment which took me to the US but it was also about taking a booster shot. The situation is getting bad and with new variants coming out, it is better to be cautious,” she adds.

As of now only booster shot for senior citizens and frontline workers have begun in India and the actor says she is happy that she took that call.

“While I was there I took the booster shot, that is a very good decision that I took. I just had to show my vaccination certificate and there the pharmacies give you the booster shot. I had already spoken to my doctor in India as to which booster shot I can take, which would be compatible with my vaccine dose. I did all my research before going there and the first thing that I did when I landed in the US was take my booster shot,” she ends.

