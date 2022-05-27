Shehnaaz Gill to romance Jassie Gill; not quitting Salman Khan’s next

Contrary to rumours, actor Shehnaaz Gill is in no mood to ditch Salman Khan’s next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A source close to the development calls these conjectures absolutely baseless. Furthermore from what we’ve gathered Shehnaaz will romance singer-actor Jassie Gill in the movie.

“She is very much a part of the project. She is paired opposite Jassie and has prominent role in the movie. They have a cute story,” a little birdie mentions.

In the Farhad Samji directorial, actor Pooja Hegde will be opposite Khan while Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma.

Interestingly, before Jassie, Shehnaaz was supposed to be paired opposite actor Ayush Sharma. However, due to reasons best known to the actor and producers, he walked out of the film at the very last moment.

“Technically no one has replaced Ayush. That character has been entirely rewritten. The makers are currently looking to lock an actor opposite Siddharth Nigam (actor),” the source mentions.