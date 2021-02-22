Shekhar Suman 'devastated' after news channel falsely reports son Adhyayan's suicide, says he's taking legal action

Actor Shekhar Suman over the weekend was 'devastated' after a news channel falsely reported that his son, Adhyayan Suman, had died by suicide. Shekhar in a series of tweets said that he would sue the channel, and called the incident 'unpardonably irresponsible'.

Sharing a video report about his Adhyayan's alleged suicide, Shekhar wrote that at the time, his son was in Delhi and unreachable. "We all died a thousand deaths," he wrote.

Yesterday @ZeeNews acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me,my wife and my family members .My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1OwLgseir7 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021





"Such a shocking news cld have had a disastrous effect," he wrote, demanding an 'immediate public apology' and calling for 'strict legal action' against the channel for 'such an irresponsible and reprehensible act.'

He wrote in another tweet, "While I'm taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprehensible act. The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl's lives and destroy them for their own vested interest."

Shekhar didn't accept an apology from one of the channel's 'regular' journalists, and added, "The bosses shld have some shame and own up to their faux-pas which is deplorable.Imagine if they had done the same to any of the political big-wigs."

Adhyayan in the past has spoken about his struggles with mental health. Shekhar’s elder son Aayush died due to heart disease at the age of 11.

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged death by suicide, Shekhar had said, "Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father’s pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts."

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

