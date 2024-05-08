Shekhar Suman says he's ready to campaign for Kangana Ranaut if invited: ‘Ye toh mera farz bhi hai, haq bhi hai’

Shekhar Suman and Kangana Ranaut are now in the same political party. The Heeramandi actor joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of his son Adhyayan Suman's ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting the Lok Sabha Elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. (Also Read – Kangana Ranaut reacts to those objecting her comparison to Amitabh Bachchan: ‘If not me, then who? Khans, Kapoors?’) Shekhar Suman says he's ready to campaign for Kangana Ranaut if invited

Will Shekhar campaign for Kangana?

During his induction into the party, Shekhar was asked by news agency IANS if he'd campaign for Kangana in Mandi, given their past differences. He promptly responded, “Agar bulayengi toh kyu nahi jayenge? Ye toh mera farz hai, aur haq bhi (If she invites me then why wouldn't I go? This is my duty, and my right as well).”

Kangana dated Adhyayan for a few months in 2008-09 after working together on Raaz: The Mystery Continues. After they broke up, later, both Adhyayan and Shekhar levelled allegations that Kangana did black magic on her ex-boyfriend.

Keeping that in mind, several X users couldn't wrap their heads around Shekhar and Kangana joining the same political party. “This is interesting. This new BJP leader Shekhar Suman had accused senior BJP leader Kangana Ranaut of performing black magic against his son, using menstrual blood. I wonder if Shekhar and Kangana will campaign together for old times sake (teary-eyed laughter emojis).” Another wrote, “Shekhar Suman & Kangana in same Party (teary-eyed laughter cat emojis) Strange.” “Shekhar Suman in an interview had said Kangana Ranaut abused & did black magic on his son. Now both #ShekharSuman & #KanganaRanaut are in the same party - BJP. Hope Shekhar Suman does not later say that BJP had done black magic on him,” stated a third tweet.

Shekhar on Kangana before joining BJP

Before Shekar joined BJP, he extended an olive branch to Kangana in an interview with Zoom. He said, “We are not holding on to anything at all. Not the family, not Adhyayan. I think it is pointless talking about it. I said it was just a phase. It happens, and then it's over.”

While Shekhar was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Kangana will appear next as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency, her solo directorial debut.