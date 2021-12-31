Shilpa Shetty calls 2021 'mixed bag of emotions' as she writes about tears and goodbyes, adds '2022, please be nice'

Actor Shilpa Shetty has reflected on this year and shared her thoughts on how she feels 2021 was ‘a mixed bag of emotions’. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shilpa shared a note, "Dear 2021, You were a mixed bag of emotions for all of us. There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa Shetty continued, "But, we sailed through. With a prayer for a better tomorrow, it's time to bid adieu to you. We're ready for you, 2022! Please be nice (smiling emoji) Happy New Year's Eve!"

Shilpa Shetty spoke about 2021.

On Instagram Stories, Shilpa also shared a quote by Will Rogers, "Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa shared a picture of an excerpt from her current read, "We've got a plan, and it's a good one. Everything is ready. So..." It continued, "We sit and wait for life to start happening. Surely being poised and ready is enough. But. of course, it isn't. Just knowing where we want to go and preparing to go there isn't enough. At some point--sooner rather than later--we need to get moving. It's risky; things can go wrong. But there's really no alternative."

She added, "What steps can I take now to move towards my goals? I will do what it takes to act, to follow these steps, and to make things happen."

Shilpa also shared a quote by Will Rogers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Raj was granted bail in September by a Mumbai court in the case on a surety of ₹50,000. Since then Raj has been keeping a low public profile.

Raj's arrest came just a few days ahead of the release of Shilpa's film Hungama 2, her comeback into acting after several years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic helicopter scene from K3G, Karan Johar reacts. Watch

After his bail, Raj had travelled with Shilpa to Himachal Pradesh where they were seen visiting a temple together to seek blessings. Recently, the couple along with their children - Viaan and Samisha - flew to Mussourie to celebrate Christmas in the hills. They are back in Mumbai now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON