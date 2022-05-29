Shilpa Shetty cheers for former team Rajasthan Royals, says they will win IPL 2022: ‘Halla Bol! Jeet ke aayenge’. Watch

Shilpa Shetty spoke about the match between her former Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday. The actor was happy that the team reached the finals, and was excited to watch the match. Shilpa was spotted with sister Shamita Shetty in Mumbai when she was asked about the upcoming match. The actor told photographers, when asked about the final, “Yes! Halla bol! Jeet ke aayenge! (We shall win!)” Read more: Ranveer Singh falls off laughing as he practises hook step of RRR song Naacho Naacho for IPL closing ceremony

In videos shared on Sunday on paparazzi and fan accounts on social media, Shilpa was seen with her mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita, as well as husband Raj Kundra’s mother, Usha Rani Kundra. The actor and her family smiled and posed for photographers, as they made their way inside a movie theatre. Shilpa was dressed in a printed white kurta set.

During her outing, Shilpa was also asked about the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who was the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals. The actor said it was because of “his blessings that we have reached the finals”. The retired cricketer died in March 2022. He was 52.

The IPL 2022 final will be held on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The BCCI confirmed that the final will have a closing ceremony, which was earlier in doubt due to Covid-19 protocols. The closing ceremony will see performances by actor Ranveer Singh, as well as Oscar-winning musician, AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Shilpa will soon be seen in Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film will release in theatres in June 2022. Speaking at the trailer launch of her film, Shilpa thanked her fans for their support. “I feel a lot of gratitude and happiness. You have reminded me that it’s been 30 years for me in the film industry. I don’t know how people have tolerated me. People were far more forgiving then. Today audience is smart, so today you have to work a lot. I feel the reason why I have lasted so long is because I love my work very much,” she had said.

