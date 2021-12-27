Shilpa Shetty, holidaying in Mussoorie with Raj Kundra, shares post on ‘making mistakes': ‘No regrets’

Actor Shilpa Shetty is currently vacationing in Mussoorie, Uttrakhand with her husband Raj Kundra, their kids and friends. On Monday the actor shared a cryptic post about "Making mistakes" on Instagram.

On Monday, Shilpa shared a photo of a book that had actor Tallulah Bankhead's quote about making mistakes. The quote read, “If I had my life to live again, I'd make the same mistakes, only sooner.” The other part of the book reads, “Mistakes can make us more interesting than the things we do right. We may cause pain to ourselves or others, hamper our professional progress, or just plain embarrass ourselves. But, oh! what we learn from our mistakes.”

It further read, “I don't seek out to make mistakes but I make them anyway. But I have to admit, now that some time has gone by, some of my mistakes have been a lot fun.” Shilpa added “Mistakes were made” and “No regrets” stickers on the photo.

The picture comes after Shilpa posted a Christmas photo with Raj Kundrra months after he got out of bail in connection with a pornography case.

The post comes a few days after Shilpa and Raj broke their silence about the pornography case controversy. Last week, Raj called the case a ‘witch hunt' in a statement. He said “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life.”

“This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is sub judice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail,” he added.

A day after Raj's statement Shilpa shared a news report about him andmussroi added former British prime minister Winston Churchill's quote to it. She wrote, “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”

In July this year, Raj got arrested for allegedly making pornographic films and streaming them through an app. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. He is currently out on bail in the case.

