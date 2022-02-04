Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra records message for the ‘only real person in Bollywood’, blows kiss at camera. Watch

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra joined Rakhi Sawant in a video and called her the ‘only real person in Bollywood’. The video was shot on the sidelines of his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty’s birthday party earlier this week.

As Rakhi introduced Raj as her ‘brother’ in the video, he said, “This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She has stood up for what is right. Thank you so much.” She smiled and replied, “Thank you, you are my brother forever. Aur aap aise hi khush raho (May you always stay happy like this).” He blew a kiss at the camera and thanked her.

Last year, when Raj was arrested in connection with a pornography case, Rakhi defended him while speaking to the paparazzi and said that she refuses to believe that he is guilty. “Raj Kundra ji ek izzatdaar insaan hai, humari Shilpa Shetty ji ke husband hai, hume unko respect karni chahiye. Woh ek businessman hai, koi unko blackmail kar raha hai aur humari Shilpa Shetty ji ka naam kharab karne ki koshish kar raha hai (He is a respectable man, he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband, we should respect him. He is a businessman, someone is blackmailing and trying to defame Shilpa Shetty),” she said.

Raj was arrested in July last year and accused of being involved in the production and streaming of pornographic videos, an allegation he denied. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. He was granted bail in the case last September.

In a statement, Raj called the case against him a ‘witch hunt’ and said that the ‘truth will prevail’ in court. He also talked about the media pre-judging his guilt, which led to him and his family suffering a lot. “The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture,” he said.

