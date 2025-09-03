Shilpa Shetty says she received thousands of calls about ‘shutting down’ Bastian: ‘Don't turn this love toxic’

On Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty announced on her Instagram stories that the popular Bandra hotspot, Bastian, was shutting down and would have its last service tonight. After the internet went into overdrive, she clarified what she meant by that. Posting a video, Shilpa also asked people not to turn their love for the restaurant ‘toxic’. Shilpa Shetty posted a video and clarified what she meant by Bastian Bandra shutting down.

Shilpa clarifies statement on Bastian Bandra

Shilpa posted a video in which she says, “No, I am not shutting down Bastian. I promise!” She rolls her eyes about receiving thousands of calls and says, “But one thing’s for sure, I can feel the love for Bastian. But don’t turn this love toxic. Bastian is going nowhere.” She added, “So yes, with a heavy heart, we have closed one chapter. But two new stories are waiting to be written.”

Her caption clarifies what she said in the video and reads, “Bandra Bastian was the root to our tree called Bastian Hospitality, like a tree blooms new fruits our favourite Bandra restaurant is giving way to a new one called AMMAKAI, South Indian Mangalorean cuisine taking me back to my roots. Your Favourite Bastian is going to Juhu, with the name of Bastian Beach Club. So BASTIAN is staying, going nowhere!!!!!”

The social media page of Bastian Mumbai also made an official announcement clarifying that Bastian Bandra is shutting down to make way for Ammakai and Bastian Beach Club, beginning from mid-October. The statement read, “While you’re working hard at the ‘rumor mill’, today at Bastian, we’re serving ‘The Real Tea.’ Bandra was our beginning, and while that chapter closes, two new stories are waiting to be written. The Brand Steps Into a Next Era. Bastian Bandra, the flagship that started it, all bids adieu, the brand looks forward to opening new exciting new chapters in its culinary journey.”

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s legal troubles

Bastian Bandra is shutting down amid a ₹60 crore fraud allegation against Shilpa and Raj by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd. Speaking with ANI, Shilpa and Raj's lawyer Prashant Patil denied such allegations. He said, “All allegations are false. register a five-wicket win. We have not received a copy of the FIR so far. When we receive a copy, we will get to know the exact allegations. On that basis, we will adopt the next legal remedy. But this transaction is quite old, 7-8 years old.”