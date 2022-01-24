Shilpa Shetty shares unseen pic from her school days. Can you spot her?

Monday marks the fourth year of International Day of Education. Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback picture from her school days and penned a note, wishing students around the world.

In the photo, Shilpa is seen posing with her friends in their school uniform. She is in the back row in the middle. Posting a throwback picture, Shilpa wrote, “My heart goes out to all the kids around the globe who have been severely affected by the pandemic. They can't interact with friends, can't have a wholesome all-rounded (physical) education; but this is the need of the hour. While we can’t blatantly expose them to the virus; we need to find ways to make it up to them. We need to take baby steps. This World Education Day, let’s come together to ensure that not just our kids, but also kids from all walks of life can exercise their right to education without compromising on their safety. Here’s to a stronger Gen Next. Stay safe, stay healthy. Happy World Education Day."

One fan commented on Shilpa's photo and asked her, “What is your embarrassing childhood memory?” Another one said, “How sweet Shilpa ma'am.” While one wrote, “Happy International Education Day ma'am. You really don't look much different now. Very cute photo.” Other fans complimented Shilpa by calling her, “masoom (innocent),” “pretty” and much more.

Shilpa completed her education from St. Anthony's Girls High School, Chembur and at Podar College in Matunga. She began her modelling career in 1991 with a Limca television commercial. She later made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with Abbas-Mustan's thriller Baazigar. The film also starred actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in lead roles.

She was last seen in the film Hungama 2, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film alo starred actors Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be seen next in Sabbir Khan's directorial Nikamma. The film will also stars actor Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and singer Shirley Setia. Shilpa is also one of the judges in Sony Entertainment Television's reality show India'a Got Talent Season 9.

