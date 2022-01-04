Shilpa Shetty wishes Raj Kundra’s dad on birthday, gives ‘bestest' father-in-law a hug. See pic

Shilpa Shetty has wished her ‘bestest’ father-in-law Bal Krishan Kundra on his birthday on Tuesday. The actor penned a note and shared a picture of them together on social media on the occasion.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Happy 75th Birthday, Dad! Thank you for being the BESTEST father-in-law in the world. We are soooo blessed to have you in our life. Your smile keeps us all going. May you be blessed with great health, peace, and love always. We love you!… #birthdayboy #75thbirthday.”

In the picture, Shilpa is seen giving her father-in-law a hug as they both smile for the camera.

Shilpa is very close to her in-laws and occasionally shares candid moments with her mom-in-law Usha Rani Kundra. She had once shared a picture with her with a mention of how they gossip about Raj Kundra.

On her birthday, Shilpa had shared a video of them dancing to Sauda Khara Khara and had written, “Happy birthday to the most amazing Mom (in law). You are the ultimate Rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I’m the luckiest daughter (in law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always. We love you. #gratitude #birthdaygirl #mominlaw #rockstar #dance.”

Raj was recently in news for being arrested in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films. He was released on bail after two months.

Shilpa was last seen as a judge on dance reality show Super Dancer and will now be seen in the film, Nikamma. She will soon be seen as a judge on reality show, India's Got Talent.

Her sister Shamity Shetty is currently in the Bigg Boss 15 house. She often cheers for her on the social media and recently shared a video in which she could be seen watching Bigg Boss 15 while travelling to Shirdi in a car.

