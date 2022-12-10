Shivin Narang: I do not believe in crying over losing a certain project

A popular name on the small screen, actor Shivin Narang is slowly drifting towards films and OTT projects. While he believes one needs to work hard to reach somewhere as nothing comes easy, he is quick to add that he’s not someone who would sulk on losing a project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the process of finding work, if I lose out on a project, I do not believe in crying ki mujhe ye nahi mila,” says the actor, who was seen in the recent release Goodbye as Rashmika Mandanna’s love interest.

Asked if he faced any kind of discrimination when it comes to auditioning for films and OTT projects, Narang says that step isn’t to check one’s calibre nor does it make you a smaller or bigger brand.

“Auditions are to figure whether you’re fitting a part or not. Even Kareena Kapoor auditioned for her part in Laal Singh Chaddha. So, we as artistes, need to understand that while acting, it’s not about who you are, but if you can be this character or not. If you fit the bill, you get the role. It’s that simple,” he asserts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor believes in the philosophy that ‘If you are coming from somewhere, you have to work hard to reach somewhere’.

Narang, who also recently released a music video titled Deewana Deewana, adds that getting projects without auditioning also happens but it takes time to reach that stage. “That’s when you have worked with someone and they have the belief that you’re the right choice for a certain role, then you don't need to go through an audition. So, I don’t think such things should be treated as problems. It’s routine in an actor’s life.”

Having started his acting career with a youth show Suvreen Guggal, Narang shot to fame with big banner projects including Veera. Now that he has moved to different mediums, we ask him if he’s be okay returning to the small screen if an opportunity comes his way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor says he won’t have any problem because, “I don’t treat myself like a film actor, a television star or a web artiste. I’ve already worked in a film (Dheet Patangey) as a lead, I’ve worked in reality shows, I’m doing a big web show. For me, platform is never an issue or a reason to rejoice.”

In fact, the actor feels that he doesn’t understand the whole TV vs OTT debate. “Television actors are paid much more than those working on OTT, that’s what I know. The style of shooting is different. On TV you have to take out an episode in a day or two, on web, you have to work for 25 days for a 25 minute role, so the screen time is also more,” he notes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}