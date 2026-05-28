Shraddha Kapoor dances freely in unfiltered video, fans feel her caption hints at Rahul Mody: ‘Koi aisa dhoondho jo...’
On Wednesday, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a playful video of herself dancing away in her pyjamas.
Looks like Shraddha Kapoor just can’t shake off the Michael Jackson fever. The actor shared a quirky, unfiltered video of herself dancing her heart out to the King of Pop’s iconic track Bad, and it was her cheeky hint about boyfriend Rahul Mody being behind the camera that truly got fans talking.
Shraddha Kapoor gets goofy
On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a playful video of herself dancing away in her pyjamas. In the clip, Shraddha can be seen showing off quirky fusion dance moves as she grooves to the track with full energy. While the actor stole the spotlight with her carefree vibe, it was her caption that caught fans’ attention, as she subtly hinted at the mystery person behind the camera.
She wrote, "Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (Find someone who can make you dance like this)."
One social media user wrote, “I’m officially Shraddha pagluuuu”. Another social media user wrote, “Very untidy home at least u cud have done the video with green screen”. To this, Shraddha responded writing, “@tastytraveller55 dear mom, real id se aao (log in from your real id).” One comment read, “it’s as if my girl has revived her spirit”, with another reading, “Good energy”.
Shraddha recently made headlines for her relationship with Rahul Mody, with marriage rumours surrounding the couple surfacing frequently. Shraddha and Rahul first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together following a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2024. While the two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen together, and Shraddha occasionally posts playful pictures of them on Instagram. There were rumours of a split. Shraddha quashed them by posting a picture of a vada pav date with Rahul on Instagram in December 2024.
Shraddha Kapoor’s recent work{{/usCountry}}
Shraddha recently made headlines for her relationship with Rahul Mody, with marriage rumours surrounding the couple surfacing frequently. Shraddha and Rahul first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together following a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2024. While the two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen together, and Shraddha occasionally posts playful pictures of them on Instagram. There were rumours of a split. Shraddha quashed them by posting a picture of a vada pav date with Rahul on Instagram in December 2024.
Shraddha Kapoor’s recent work{{/usCountry}}
The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, which went on to become a blockbuster. She also recently lent her voice to the character Judy Hopps in the Hindi dub of Zootopia 2.
Next, Shraddha has several interesting projects lined up across genres. It is believed that she will star in Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad, and is also attached to the supernatural drama Naagin. She is also slated to appear in Stree 3 and Bhediya 2. Shraddha is also expected to be seen in Eetha, a biographical drama about the life of celebrated Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
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