Shraddha Kapoor dances freely in unfiltered video, fans feel her caption hints at Rahul Mody: ‘Koi aisa dhoondho jo...’

Looks like Shraddha Kapoor just can’t shake off the Michael Jackson fever. The actor shared a quirky, unfiltered video of herself dancing her heart out to the King of Pop’s iconic track Bad, and it was her cheeky hint about boyfriend Rahul Mody being behind the camera that truly got fans talking.

Shraddha Kapoor gets goofy

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao.

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On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a playful video of herself dancing away in her pyjamas. In the clip, Shraddha can be seen showing off quirky fusion dance moves as she grooves to the track with full energy. While the actor stole the spotlight with her carefree vibe, it was her caption that caught fans’ attention, as she subtly hinted at the mystery person behind the camera.

She wrote, "Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (Find someone who can make you dance like this)."

One social media user wrote, “I’m officially Shraddha pagluuuu”. Another social media user wrote, “Very untidy home at least u cud have done the video with green screen”. To this, Shraddha responded writing, “@tastytraveller55 dear mom, real id se aao (log in from your real id).” One comment read, “it’s as if my girl has revived her spirit”, with another reading, “Good energy”.

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{{^usCountry}} Shraddha recently made headlines for her relationship with Rahul Mody, with marriage rumours surrounding the couple surfacing frequently. Shraddha and Rahul first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together following a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2024. While the two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen together, and Shraddha occasionally posts playful pictures of them on Instagram. There were rumours of a split. Shraddha quashed them by posting a picture of a vada pav date with Rahul on Instagram in December 2024. Shraddha Kapoor’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shraddha recently made headlines for her relationship with Rahul Mody, with marriage rumours surrounding the couple surfacing frequently. Shraddha and Rahul first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together following a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2024. While the two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen together, and Shraddha occasionally posts playful pictures of them on Instagram. There were rumours of a split. Shraddha quashed them by posting a picture of a vada pav date with Rahul on Instagram in December 2024. Shraddha Kapoor’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

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The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, which went on to become a blockbuster. She also recently lent her voice to the character Judy Hopps in the Hindi dub of Zootopia 2.

Next, Shraddha has several interesting projects lined up across genres. It is believed that she will star in Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad, and is also attached to the supernatural drama Naagin. She is also slated to appear in Stree 3 and Bhediya 2. Shraddha is also expected to be seen in Eetha, a biographical drama about the life of celebrated Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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