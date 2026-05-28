Shraddha Kapoor dances freely in unfiltered video, fans feel her caption hints at Rahul Mody: ‘Koi aisa dhoondho jo...’

Looks like Shraddha Kapoor just can’t shake off the Michael Jackson fever. The actor shared a quirky, unfiltered video of herself dancing her heart out to the King of Pop’s iconic track Bad, and it was her cheeky hint about boyfriend Rahul Mody being behind the camera that truly got fans talking. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Shraddha Kapoor gets goofy On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a playful video of herself dancing away in her pyjamas. In the clip, Shraddha can be seen showing off quirky fusion dance moves as she grooves to the track with full energy. While the actor stole the spotlight with her carefree vibe, it was her caption that caught fans’ attention, as she subtly hinted at the mystery person behind the camera.

She wrote, "Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (Find someone who can make you dance like this)."

One social media user wrote, “I’m officially Shraddha pagluuuu”. Another social media user wrote, “Very untidy home at least u cud have done the video with green screen”. To this, Shraddha responded writing, “@tastytraveller55 dear mom, real id se aao (log in from your real id).” One comment read, “it’s as if my girl has revived her spirit”, with another reading, “Good energy”.