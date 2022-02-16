Shruti Haasan answers question about her net worth, says she ‘died laughing’ when she googled boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Shruti Haasan answered the most googled questions about her in a new interview. She was asked about her phone number, net worth and relationship status, among other things.

Currently, Shruti is gearing up to make her digital debut with Amazon Prime’s thriller series Bestseller. The show also stars Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sonalee Kulkarni and others.

In an interview with Mashable India, Shruti fielded several questions about herself. On being asked about her personal phone number, she gave a cheeky reply: “I have answered this before, my phone number is 100 (police helpline number).”

Shruti was also asked about her relationship status, to which she replied, “Oh, come on! Don’t fake it. I know what the next question is: ‘Who is Shruti Haasan’s boyfriend Santanu Hazarika?’ Because I have googled this and I have died laughing because there are a whole string of questions that come associated with Santanu that are really, really hilarious. So, yeah, I am dating.” To a question about her net worth, she answered in the third person, “Shruti Haasan is still figuring it out but she knows that it needs to be more.”

Shruti’s debut web series Bestseller is directed by Mukul Abhyankar. She plays Meetu Mathur, a girl from a small town who is a huge fan of celebrated novelist Tahir Wazir (Arjan). Facing writer’s block and desperate to fulfil his publisher’s expectations, he decides to use the story of her life for his next novel. This sets in motion a chain of events that results in several deaths and his close ones being attacked.

In a statement, Shruti said that she is ‘thrilled’ to be a part of the show. “When Siddharth Malhotra (producer) reached out to me for Bestseller, I was working on a number of projects and wasn’t sure if I could make this commitment, but the moment I went through the script, I couldn’t put it down. I was hooked to the layers in the story and found my character so compelling, that I just had to do it. I always wanted to enter this space with a female-led story and it was an amazing opportunity to play a character I couldn’t pass up. I have worked hard to prepare for my role and I am really looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to the series.”

