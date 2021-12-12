Siddhant Chaturvedi congratulates Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif with dance video, says ‘nazar na lagey’

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Many Bollywood celebrities and fans congratulated the duo and gave them best wishes. On Sunday actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a video of himself dancing while congratulating the newly-wed couple.

Sharing the video, Siddhant wrote, “@katrinakaif ye Sasural genda phool Mubaarak ho (Congratulations)! @vickykaushal09 Paaji Ek baraati missing tha, par kami Kataii mehsoos honey nahi dengey (Brother one person was missing from the wedding but I will not let you feel the gap)! Congratulations to you both! Purey India ka shaadi ka mood bana diya aap dono ne, nazar na lagey (You both made the wedding mood of India)."

In the video, Siddhant can be seen wearing black goggles and a blue checkered shirt as he danced to the song Sasural Genda Phool from Delhi 6.

Actor Gajraj Rao commented on the video, “Lovely.” Actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Too class.” Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who attended Vicky and Katrina's wedding, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

The video comes after Katrina and Vicky posted a series of photos from their mehendi ceremony. The couple shared a series of pictures with the same caption. They wrote, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar (The henna shines bright when the entire family dances together)!”

On Saturday, Vicky and Katrina shared pictures from their haldi ceremony. Vicky shared pictures and captioned them, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi (gratitude, patience, happiness).” Katrina shared more photos from the ceremony on her Instagram handle along with the same caption.

Read More: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's mehendi pics out: He goes down on one knee, she dances with dad-in-law Sham Kaushal

The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. The three-day function included a haldi, sangeet and wedding ceremony. Around 120 guests were invited to the wedding. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, actor Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi were a part of the wedding.

Katrina will soon be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Ishaan Khatter is also a part of the horror comedy.