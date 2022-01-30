Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Siddhanth Kapoor: First bout of Covid was bad, was much milder second time around

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor shares his struggle to get better after contracting Covid-19 for the second time
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor was last seen in Bhaukaal 2
Published on Jan 30, 2022 05:17 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor is on his way to get better after contracting Covid-19 for the second time, but he is glad that this time it wasn’t as bad as the first bout.

“I have contracted the virus twice. So, I am walking ahead with all positivity,” Kapoor quips.

Getting serious, he shares, “I tested positive for Covid-19 in 2020, and again last month. I didn’t get my test done, but did test through self-kit at home, which came out to be negative. But my body was giving signals that something is wrong, and that’s when I knew it was the virus again. So, I took note of my signals and isolated myself for a few days”.

He says it was a mild infection this time, as getting vaccinated as a shield for his body. “I had antibodies, and my body knew how to fight the virus. So, my immunity was a little better,” says the actor.

Ask him about his first infection, and he shares, “Meri pehli wali infection bahut bhaari padi thi mere ko. I took over six months to recover. My 100 per cent smell and taste didn’t come for five months. My energy level was very weak, but I worked on it, slept well, ate right, and didn’t take stress. This time, it was much milder, and I am feeling better now”.

The actor, known for projects such as Ugly (2013), Paltan (2018), Chehre (2021), and recently Bhaukaal, recently came back to India after wrapping a shoot internationally. He says shooting in the pandemic is not easy, but the “trick is not to get crazy, or depressed”. “You have to meditate, and keep living life. You have to concentrate on your health and how to be very responsible so if you get all these things together you know I think it’s pretty alright,” he concludes.

