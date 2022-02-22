Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are heartbroken at the death of his dog, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar send love

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to social media on Tuesday to pen a note for his dog Oscar, who died recently. Sharing several pictures of Oscar from over the years, Sidharth wrote about their bond.

Sidharth wrote, "Writing this with a heavy heart and moist eyes, My Oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years."

The actor added that he missed his canine companion and his energy around himself. "I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from. He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health. My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same. Despite Knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it."

The actor concluded his post saying he was grateful that Oscar 'chose' him. "Such innocent eyes and pure energy is irreplaceable, I am eternally grateful that he chose me in this world and taught me so much. Love you my Oscar," wrote Sidharth.

Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani shared pictures of Sidharth and Oscar on Instagram Stories with heart emojis. She captioned one, ‘Best boys’.

Several of Sidharth's colleagues from Bollywood sent their condolences on the post. Actors Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Jacqueline Fernandez all commented with heart or sad face emojis. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "So sorry Sid!! All dogs go to heaven, so Oscar's watching over you from a better place." Sidharth's Hasee to Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra added, "Oscar was beautiful! Just remember his happy memories."

Some even shared their own memories with Oscar. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Oscar taught me how to love animals in a way I never did … he had the best energy and aura… he leaves behind so much and indelible memories …love you Sid and stay strong."

Sidharth was last seen on screen in last year's biographical war drama Shershaah, in which he portrayed war hero Captain Vikram Batra. His portrayal was received well by both critics and fans. The actor is currently working in three films--Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God--all of which are set to release this year.

