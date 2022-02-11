Sidharth Malhotra opts for photoshoot in a field, Vicky Kaushal’s comment gets the most ‘likes’ on his post

On Friday, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a series of pictures of himself in a scenic field with a motivational caption. But the actor's choice of location sparked some hilarious comments, including one from Vicky Kaushal.

Sidharth posted three pictures of himself in a carousel post--dressed in a white sweater and blue denims, he can be seen soaking up the sun in a field. He captioned the post, "Own your morning, own your day, own your life," adding the hashtags #beawesome, #behumble, and #bekind.

Channelling his inner Punjabi, Vicky Kaushal commented, “Bajre da sitta," which literally translates to 'pearl millet pod' but is also the title of a popular Punjabi folk song. Vicky's comment got the most number of 'likes' with over 3,216 'likes' in three hours.

Some fans made fun of Sidharth's unusual choice of location for the photoshoot and shared hilarious comments. A person wrote: "Out for morning ritual". Another asked the actor, "Subah subah lota le kar gaye kya (Did you go there in the morning with a mug)?" Others roasted the actor on his sweater, which was ripped and tattered in a few places. "Sweater new le lo sir (Buy a new sweater)," wrote one fan with a laughing emoji at the end.

But there were many who appreciated the actor's picture and the message. Several fans remarked on Sidharth's appearance. One wrote, "You are ageing in reverse and how". Another added, "You look 18 not 38".

Sidharth was last seen on screen in last year's biographical war drama Shershaah, in which he portrayed war hero Captain Vikram Batra. His portrayal was received well by both critics and fans.

The actor is currently working in three films, all of which are set to release this year. First is spy thriller Mission Majnu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in her Bollywood debut. This is followed by action thriller Yodha and comedy Thank God, in which he stars alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

