Sitare Zameen Par trailer: Aamir Khan plays a frustrated basketball coach forced to mentor people on spectrum. Watch

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, was released on Tuesday. Fans who were waiting with bated breath were thrilled to finally see a glimpse of the film they had been waiting for. Sitaare Zameen Par trailer: Aamir Khan gets to coach a special team in basketball.

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer

The 3-minute-long trailer shows Aamir was a famed basketball coach who had a huge fall from grace. After being negligent and getting into a rift with the policemen, he's ordered by the court to mentor people on the spectrum. He even gets fined ₹5000 for being insensitive.

Genelia’s husband, Riteish Deshmukh, gave an early review of the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer on Tuesday. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to call it an “Extraordinary trailer,” leaving fans excited. The trailer launch was previously postponed after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film introduces 10 debut actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The screenplay for the film is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, and the film is an adaptation of the Spanish film Champions.

In an interaction with his China fan club in April this year, Aamir had said his character in Sitaare Zameen Par is the complete opposite of what he played in Taare Zameen Par. He said, “My character in Taare Zameen Par was Nikumb, who is a very sensitive person. In this film, my character’s name is Gulshan, but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh's. He is not sensitive at all. He is very rude, politically incorrect, and he insults everybody.”

He also revealed that if Taare Zameen Par made people laugh, Sitaare Zameen Par will make them laugh.