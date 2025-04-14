Menu Explore
Soha Ali Khan celebrates mom Sharmila Tagore's return to Bengali cinema: ‘She’s not a person, she's an emotion'

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 14, 2025 10:14 AM IST

Soha Ali Khan penned a sweet note for her mother Sharmila Tagore as she made her comeback to Bengali cinema after two decades.

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore made her grand comeback to Bengali cinema after 14 years with Puratwan. Her daughter, actor Soha Ali Khan, penned a sweet note celebrating her return. (Also Read: Soha Ali Khan says family will take time to recover from ‘emotional trauma’ post attack on Saif Ali Khan)

Soha Ali Khan says mother Sharmila Tagore is not a person but an emotion.
Soha Ali Khan says mother Sharmila Tagore is not a person but an emotion.

Soha Ali Khan celebrates Sharmila Tagore's return to cinema

On Sunday, Soha took to Instagram and, sharing some stills of Sharmila from the film Puratwan, wrote, “Celebrating Amma in #Puratwan – her wonderful return to Bengali cinema after almost two decades #bts. As someone once told me – for us, Sharmila Thakur is not a person, she’s an emotion!”

Fans also reacted warmly to Soha's post. One user wrote, “She’s still so pretty and elegant.” Another commented, “So lovely to see her back in Bangla cinema. And she still lights up the screen every single time.” Another read, “She is so pretty. I wish to look like her when my hair turns grey.” One more added, “She is indeed an emotion; a memory of our younger years.”

About Puratwan

Helmed by Suman Ghosh, Puratwan won the Best Feature Film award at the Indian Film Festival of Houston and previously received the Best Film and Best Actress (Sharmila Tagore) honours at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival. Actor Indraneil Sengupta plays the male lead, portraying Rituparna's on-screen husband.

However, Sharmila revealed in a recent interview with PTI that, due to health issues, Puratwan will be her final Bengali film. She said, “I love doing Bengali films. I love everything about Kolkata, but I am not as fit (for acting in shoots) as required due to my health conditions.” She further shared that she had a great time shooting with the team for 14–15 days at a resort on the banks of the Ganga.

Soha Ali Khan’s recent work

Soha also made her acting comeback after a seven-year hiatus with Chhorii 2, where she plays the role of an evil dasi. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles. The horror film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow Us On