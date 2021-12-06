Soha Ali Khan works out with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Watch

On Monday, actor Soha Ali Khan gave a glimpse of her workout session with daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha's husband, Kunal Kemmu also reacted to the video.

Posting the clip, Soha captioned it, “Parenting can be all consuming but don’t let it come in the way of your workout #workoutmotivation #fitnessgoals #noexcuses.”

In the video, Soha can be seen doing partner clap planks with Inaaya. In the second part, she lifts up Inaaya on her shoulders and does squats. Soha added the song Baby Work It in the background.

Kunal Kemmu dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Isha Koppikar wrote, “Cuteness overloaded.” One fan commented, “That's multi-tasking." Another one wrote, “Give us tips."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soha opened up how Inaaya initially asked a lot of questions about paparazzi taking her pictures. “When she was little, she used to ask me, ‘Who are these people? And why are they taking pictures'. She really didn’t know what was happening and whether it was something that happened to everybody. She used to ask about strangers taking her pictures, and why is it that people who she doesn’t know are taking pictures of her.”

“Inaaya grasped that concept. Now, it doesn’t scare her. It doesn’t make her anxious. She sort of takes it in her stride. We also don’t try to whisk her away or anything,” Soha added.

Kunal and Soha first met in 2009 on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. It was during the making of their second film together, 99, that they clicked. After a steady relationship and a romantic proposal in Paris, the duo tied the knot on January 25, 2015. On September 29, 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya.

Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Dil Maange More. She was then seen in Rang De Basanti in 2006 and in Khoya Khoya Chaand in 2009. She was last seen in the short film Soundproof in 2017, which was directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar.

