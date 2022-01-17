Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha: The country as a whole cannot afford another lockdown
bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha: The country as a whole cannot afford another lockdown

Actor Sonakshi Sinha asserts that the onus is on us as citizens to be careful and stop the spread of the virus.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha wil make her web debut in 2022 with Reema Kagti’s Fallen.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 08:51 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

The new year began with a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, affecting our lives yet again, and showbiz is not untouched either. Film releases have been postponed, shoots have been affected. Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has a busy year in terms of projects, worries about the debilitating impact a third lockdown would have on the film industry.

“Not only the film industry, everyone has been badly hit [by the pandemic] in terms of jobs, taking care of their family. The country as a whole cannot afford a lockdown. It is up to us also to be careful and responsible as a citizen to stop the spread as much as we can. I believe people are taking this seriously and they should for the sake of everyone else. Hopefully we won’t have to move into a lockdown,” says the 34-year-old.

On the professional front, things are shaping up exactly how she wants though. Apart from making her web debut with Reema Kagti’s Fallen, she will star in Double XL with Huma Qureshi, and also has the horror comedy Kakuda in the pipeline.

RELATED STORIES

Sinha, who is now losing the weight she had put on for Double XL, tells us, “I am rejuvenated to start this year. 2021 professionally was so good for me. I finished three projects. Now I am getting in shape for my next project, I hopefully start work on it by February.”

Having started her career with a commercial film like Dabangg (2010), the actor has come a long way, taking up projects which offered her more meat. She says this was the right time to experiment. “This very exciting phase has come at such a perfect time, just when I was warming up and doing projects, experimenting with roles. After 10 years of working, you want to do something different,” tells us Sinha.

However, the one project which isn’t happening now is Bulbull Tarang, which has been shelved due to the delays caused by the pandemic. Sinha clarifies, “It was because of the pandemic. It had gotten pushed a lot, there were many actors involved so it was difficult for everyone’s dates to come together again.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP