Sonam Kapoor will wear a special outfit for King Charles III's coronation concert created by not one but two designers

At King Charles III's coronation concert, actor Sonam Kapoor will wear a floor-length gown co-designed by Kolkata-based Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead, as per a new report. Sonam, who has been wearing Anamika Khanna looks for years, often chooses the designer for special occasions, from her wedding reception in 2018 to her appearance at Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2014. Also read: Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles' coronation in London, Tom Cruise will be part of it too

Actor Sonam Kapoor at an event in Mumbai. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King Charles III's coronation concert will include performances and appearances from several celebrities. Apart from Sonam, Tom Cruise, and The Pussycat Dolls are expected to attend. As per a report, Sonam, who lives in London with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu, will ‘appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.’ This will be Sonam's first appearance at an event for the royal family.

As per a new Vogue India report, Sonam's bespoke floor-length gown for the concert features a band detail around the shoulders that frames the corseted bodice, extending into a full skirt lined with architectural godet pleats. While the gown was designed by Emilia Wickstead, Anamika Khanna contributed the calico-inspired print to finish the whole picture. The report added that the Indian designer took inspiration from the 17th and 18th-century calico prints, which were a commodity commonly traded between India and the UK in the yesteryears.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After her long break from acting, Sonam Kapoor is all ready to make a comeback with Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first film since she gave birth to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August last year.

Last month, the first look from the film was shared by the director on Instagram. The film features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name and centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film's shooting in Glasgow, Scotland, among other places, was wrapped up in February 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.