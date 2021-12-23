Sonnalli Seygall: I shopped from London for my Christmas celebration in India

Sonnalli Seygall decided to make the most of her work trip to London during the holidays, especially with Christmas round the corner. The actor says she fell in love with the city’s vibes, especially since it was Christmas.

“I was there for a whole month so I could see London pre-Christmas and also the whole Christmas décor and festivities which begin right from the start of December. I could see both facets of London. It was a work trip and it is always nice to mix work with pleasure, so I decided to stay back after my shoot,” she says.

Though the weather was cold, Seygall, 32, says she enjoyed each and every moment of it. “This was the first time I was in London during Christmas and it was so magical,” she shares, adding, “You could walk in anywhere and there would be something Christmassy. I would say that how Diwali is in India, Christmas is the same in London. It just gets lit up. Restaurants have different menu, so many fun things to buy and lot of knick-knacks so I got a lot of decoration for my tree back in India. I shopped London for my Christmas celebration back home (in India).”

During her stay her, the Jai Mummy Di (2020) actor did the regular tourist stuff as well and her experience of that was enhanced all because of the festive season.

“I explored a lot of Cardiff and London. I went to the usual tourist places like the London Eye, Hyde Park, London Bridge, Piccadilly Circus. But the highlight of the trip during Christmas was the Winter Wonderland that I always wanted to go to. It was so magical and it was like being insider a story book,” she reveals.

She may be back in India but Seygall says she has made a lifetime of memories from her London trip, especially during Christmas.

“I am lucky that I could witness the whole Christmas scene in London,” she ends.

