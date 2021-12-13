Sonnalli Seygall won’t let Omicron variant scare stop her from working

As the Omicron cases rises across the world, a renewed sense of fear is seeping into people’s minds. But actor Sonnalli Seygall feels one should not let fear take over mind, instead be extra cautious about the safety measures.

“I don’t find it (all the news around variants) scary, because I have now prepped my mind after one and a half years of COVID being in our lives, and taking over our lives, that it is high time that we don’t let it take over mind,” Seygall tells us.

Not ready to halt work amid the scare, the 32-year-old is instead focusing on taking utmost precautions. “Life has to go on. I am happy with the kind of work that I am getting, and even other members of the industry are finally getting work.. The cycle of employment has started, so we can just take all the precautions, pray that things don’t become bleak, and keep working,” she adds.

Seygall, who has been shooting multiple projects, ever since things started opening up, feels fortunate that she has managed to stay safe so far.

“Still, I don’t become complacent. I am vaccinated, but follow the routine which I found in 2022, and do what works for me, from ghar ke nuske to other additional layers of precautions. That’s because I am very aware that it is still there. I don’t let the fear take over,” mentions the actor, who is currently shooting another project in Dehradun.

Recalling how she was shooting in London when the conversations around the new variant began, and the Jai Mummy Di (2020) reveals that there were extra precautions on the set for their safety. “As an artist, you are assured that you are in a safe environment, as they are doing their best. So, precautions have to be taken, because that is the new normal. If one is escaping from that, then that’s stupidity,” she says.

The actor further highlights the need to follow safety protocols to avoid another lockdown scenario. “We are privileged people, but still can’t afford another lockdown, imagine about other’s condition. So, we have to find a new way to live life, which we have found actually,” she points out.

Sharing the mantra to her optimistic self, Seygall concludes, “Fear attracts more negativity. We have come out from the worst of situations, and ab aage acha hi hoga”.