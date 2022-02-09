Sonu Sood carries road accident victim in his arms, takes him to hospital. Watch video

A video showing actor Sonu Sood helping a road accident victim has been shared online by his Sonu Sood Foundation. Shared on Wednesday evening, the video shows Sonu and his team coming across an accident site on a highway and helping an unconscious man get to the hospital.

Two cars appear to have collided sideways on the road at night time. Sonu and his friends try to open up the doors of the car with a driver still inside. They check different doors for an unlocked one and Sonu finally manages to get inside. He pulls the man out and carries him in his arms, puts him on the backseat of another car as others follow behind.

Next few clips are from the hospital where a man is lying on a stretcher with blood on his torso. Sonu is also seen in the video, waiting for some information. A woman comes up to him and lets him know that all is fine.

The Sonu Sood Foundation shared the video writing, “Every Life Counts.” Fans also praised Sonu for his action. “It is needed in today's world that everyone help others like you,” wrote one. “Till I'm alive I will keep believing that this man Sonu Sood is a living Savior for mankind. My prayers for you always Sir. God's blessings for you abundantly,” commented another.

Sonu helped thousands of people go back to their hometowns, assisted them with medical and financial help through the pandemic. He's even released a book about it, titled, I'm Not a Messiah. Speaking about the last two years, he earlier told PTI, “It (lockdown) changed my outlook towards life. I will always remember 2020 as a year when we all tried to be the best versions of ourselves. It (memoir) was my way of capturing those moments for posterity. The memoir is extremely special. Right from the time when I began penning down my experiences to the time when it released a while back, every moment has been special."

Sonu will soon be seen on the next season of Roadies.

