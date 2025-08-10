Mumbai, Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya says his next film is with Ayushmann Khurrana, who he described as a “dedicated and fine” actor. Sooraj Barjatya''s next with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari

“We’re shooting the film with them in Mumbai, it's a story set in Mumbai. He is a dedicated and fine actor. It’s all about getting the right story, and making it look real and making it with the right cast. Besides them, we’ve more people in the cast, like how we’ve it in all my films,” Barjatya told PTI in an interview.

The director has often teamed up with superstar Salman Khan in most of his films including his debut, “Maine Pyaar Kiya”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”, “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” – all of them blockbuster hits.

He has also directed “Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon”, “Vivaah”, and “Uunchai”.

Barjatya said he is a bit “nervous” as the shooting for the film approaches.

“I’ve this nervousness before the shoot of every film. This has been there even when I made my first film, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, it's still the same. As a creator, it's not about how much box office it will do, it's about whether you’re able to connect or not, with that thought or scene."

"For me, whether it's a film or a show, everyone should feel that the world that I’m creating is honest, it shouldn't look fake, like everyone should feel that this is how my house is. That is my biggest challenge. I want to make what I know, it's important to make every kind of film, but it's important to make family films,” the 61-year-old director said.

Media reports suggest that the upcoming film, a family drama, will see Khurrana take on the iconic role of Prem that Salman used to portray in Barjatya's films.

